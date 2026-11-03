At Nova massacre site, survivors thank Boy George for music, highlighting their plight

Pop star Boy George toured the Nova desert rave site at Re’im on Tuesday afternoon, for the first time, seeing the site of the massacre that he alluded to in his pro-Israel song, “We Will Dance Again,” and receiving thanks from survivors for his courage in standing with Israel.

Guided by Nova survivors and surrounded by an entourage of visitors and supporters, the singer listened to Nova survivor Jenny Sividia, whose brother and his girlfriend were killed at the rave, and to May Hayat, a survivor who worked as a bartender that night and played dead to escape the terrorists.

George was on day four of his trip around Israel, ahead of his November 4 and November 7 Tel Aviv shows.

His second show is dedicated to Nova survivors; philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who brought George to Israel, is supplying 1,500 tickets for members of that bereaved community.

George in plaid pants, his trademark top hat and dramatic eye makeup, walked slowly along the sandy paths of the Nova site, stopping to shake people’s hands, including bereaved family members who regularly spend time at the site.

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“I think it’s very powerful to be here from a spiritual perspective,” he told The Times of Israel. “I can see a lot of healing going on. An outsider never knows what it’s really like; I spent hours thinking about what my reaction would be to survivors, to the President, but then you meet people and they’re just people. The one thing they all have in common is they want to live in happiness.”

George met with President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Monday, and visited the Western Wall.

Former hostage and Nova survivor Omer Shem Tov joined George at the Nova site, noting that it was only his second time at the Nova site after being released following 505 days of captivity in Gaza.

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“I have to say that it’s very weird to be here,” said Shem Tov, who visited the site a year ago for the first time since being taken hostage from there on October 7, 2023. “I came to dance and enjoy with my friends, to have fun and to be free like thousands of people with me,” he said. “I never imagined this place would change my life.”

He thanked Boy George for having the courage to come to Israel.

“In the world we live in today, you need a lot of courage to do so and not to just give words but to hop on a plane and perform here and to bring people closer,” said Shem Tov.

His words were echoed by Nova survivor Ofir Amir, one of the Nova rave organizers who now helps manage the Tribe of Nova Association. The association created a traveling exhibit of the desert rave that George first saw in London, sparking his song about the music festival and the visit to Israel.

“Artists have the power to influence millions of people and with that comes responsibility to make sure hatred never finds a home on our dance floors,” said Amir. “George, today you are showing us what that leadership looks like. I hope your visit will inspire many more artists to do the same.”

George spoke about watching the news coverage on October 7, 2023, and realizing the scope of the attack and the hatred, particularly as anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment increased worldwide.

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Boy George has faced widespread criticism and has been ostracized by fellow musicians for his outspoken support of Israel and insistence on highlighting the suffering of Israelis in the October 7 massacre, when some 1,200 people were killed and another 251 taken hostage to Gaza in a Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel.

Among them, 378 people were murdered amid scenes of brutal violence and rape at the festival, and another 44 people were taken captive as hostages into Gaza.

The attack sparked the subsequent war in Gaza, where Israel has faced accusations of genocide against the Palestinians, which it vociferously denies.

Boy George spoke about falling-outs he has had with fellow musicians, including those he knows and respects, and how the term “genocide” became “a kind of chant.”

“What horrified me more was people who have no connection telling me it wasn’t true, that it was made up and I shouldn’t believe it,” said George. “But I know enough Jewish people in London who know people here who confirmed it pretty quickly.”

George said he wrote a lot of music in those first months.

“With a song you can’t waffle, you’ve got to get to the point,” he said.

He spoke about the lyrics in his song, “We Will Dance Again.”

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“I was thinking this would never get played on the radio, but I need to do something about what I feel deeply inside,” he said. “I needed to write something that eclipses ‘Karma Chameleon,’ and I think I’ve done it,” referring to his 1983 hit song with his band Culture Club.

The most important line of the song is “If you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews,” he said

George said it can be difficult for him to reach the higher notes on those words, but he’ll be singing them in the Tel Aviv show as he did when he recorded the song.

“Karma’s [Chameleon] been pushed out of the way a little bit with this song,” he said. “It’s the right song to make the highlight of the show.”

He also talked about the comments he received on social media, and has no problem with followers who disagree with his opinions.

“I have no issue with saying this is how I feel, and if you don’t like me,” said George, “why are you following me? It blows my mind.”

He said he has “a lot of fun” dealing with the haters on social media, including a tendency to block “the nasty people.”

George also spoke about the many times he’s visited Israel, even when he’s been told to give in to those who call for a boycott against the country.

“I got the Roger Waters letter, I put it in the bin,” he said, referring to the Pink Floyd singer, who is a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and often urges global musicians and artists to refuse to perform in Israel.

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George last performed in Israel in 2017, when he was also on stage at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

“I love it here,” he said.