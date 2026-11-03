Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Egypt urges flexibility, restraint in call with Iran to avert regional escalation
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said in a phone call to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that all parties need to demonstrate flexibility and seek a political solution to the regional crisis, calling for continued restraint to prevent military escalation, Egypt’s foreign ministry says in a statement.
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