Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

NYT: Israel tells skeptical US, Gulf countries that Iran could use chemical weapons against adversaries

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:41 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Workers wave from a raised platform while installing a billboard depicting, from left, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance with apparent injuries and torn clothing, in central Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Workers wave from a raised platform while installing a billboard depicting, from left, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance with apparent injuries and torn clothing, in central Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel has shared with the US and Gulf countries intelligence that Iran is considering using chemical weapons against them, The New York Times reports.

Israeli officials are arguing that the chemical weapons threat is more urgent than Iran’s nuclear threat, says the NYT. They told US officials that Iran is developing technology to deliver chemical weapons via missiles or to sneak them into enemy countries.

Some US officials see the intelligence as being used by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge US President Donald Trump to go back to active combat against the Islamic Republic, according to the report. Gulf countries found the intelligence briefings “unserious.”

Still, reports the NYT, some officials are taking the Israeli warnings seriously, in light of Iran’s threats against the US and its allies.

Israeli emergency response drills this week have not focused on the chemical weapons threat, per the report.

The Prime Minister’s Office does not comment on the specific claims in the article, telling The Times of Israel that “Israel is following closely every threat from the Iranian terror regime, and is ready to confront them.”

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