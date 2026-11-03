Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
US has plans to strike Iran as early as tomorrow — report
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The US Central Command has a plan ready to attack Iran as early as tomorrow, The New York Times reports.
Such a strike would take place after today’s midterm elections.
Some top officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration are urging him to focus on the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, arguing economic pressure will bring down the regime, according to the report. Others argue that only military action will weaken the regime.
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