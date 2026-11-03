Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

US has plans to strike Iran as early as tomorrow — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:44 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

A woman crosses a street beneath a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump behind bars and calling for his killing in central Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman crosses a street beneath a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump behind bars and calling for his killing in central Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The US Central Command has a plan ready to attack Iran as early as tomorrow, The New York Times reports.

Such a strike would take place after today’s midterm elections.

Some top officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration are urging him to focus on the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, arguing economic pressure will bring down the regime, according to the report. Others argue that only military action will weaken the regime.

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