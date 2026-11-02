Yashar slams PM’s ‘rotten’ politics after protester says Eisenkot ‘murdered’ own son

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party on Monday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies of incitement after protesters outside Eisenkot’s home the night before accused him of being responsible for his own son’s death.

At the demonstration, some two dozen protesters called Eisenkot a “traitor,” and one man accused the former IDF chief of staff of being behind his own son’s death in battle in Gaza following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.

Footage from the incident showed the man shouting through a megaphone, “You murdered your son,” referring to Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Eisenkot, who was killed in December 2023, while Eisenkot was serving as a member of the security cabinet. In addition to Eisenkot’s son, two of his nephews — Cpt. Yogev Pazy, 22, and Sgt. Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19 — were killed in the war.

The protester also directed threats and insults at Eisenkot’s wife, Hannah, telling her, “You will be next to your son.”

According to Channel 12, the protest outside the Eisnkot home continued for several hours, only ending at around 9 p.m. No arrests were made.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

In a statement, Yashar called the incident “the direct result of rotten, unrestrained political leadership that has erased all red lines to stay in power.” The attack, the party said, showed “what losing one’s way looks like.”

הפרגוד: מפגיני ימין מחו מול גדי איזנקוט. במהלך המחאה נשמעה לעברו הקריאה המזעזעת: ״אתה רצחת את הבן שלך״. צילום: הילל בן אור pic.twitter.com/gOGJ2VlOQb Advertisement — הפרגוד (@moshepargod) November 1, 2026

“This is the spirit emanating from Netanyahu’s office,” the statement continued, calling for the government to be replaced as soon as possible “for the sake of the State of Israel and Israeli society.”

“At this point, we don’t even expect a condemnation,” the party added. “The shame is all yours.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party did not issue a comment on the protest outside Eisenkot’s house, and no figure within the prime minister’s circle issued a condemnation of the slogans shouted at Eisenkot.

The protest came nearly a week after the October 27 election, which left both sides short of a majority. Amid the deadlock, the anti-Netanyahu parties are charting a pathway to forming a government, with several party leaders backing Eisenkot for the first chance to form a coalition.

While the opposition will hold a majority of 67 in the 120-seat Knesset, it is split between Jewish-led parties with 48 seats and Arab-led parties with 19. Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition will hold 53 seats.

Advertisement

Bennett sign set alight outside south Tel Aviv home last week

Just before the election, a sign supporting Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party was set on fire outside a Tel Aviv home, according to the resident. Video showed large flames engulfing the sign on Assaf Kazakov’s home in the southern Shapira neighborhood.

Kazakov told Channel 12 he heard a noise late at night, and when the sound continued, he went to check what it was. “I saw a massive blaze, exactly where the sign had been. It was very scary,” he said.

Kazakov said it was lucky that he was awake at the time, and that there were no young children in the house or elderly people who could have suffered from the large amounts of smoke.

אסף קזקוב: "שריפה אחים, שריפה.

לפני שבועיים תליתי שלט בחירות של נפתלי בנט – Naftali Bennett הפונה לרחוב. לא היו לי אשליות – בנט לא מאוד פופולרי בשכונת שפירא בדרום ת״א, אליה עברתי ממש לאחרונה. למרות הסיכון שיקרעו את השלט, קיוויתי לייצר שיח. לשמוע דעות, להחליף רעיונות. אבל שום דבר… pic.twitter.com/wJB2KWXbGJ — HolySmoke???? (@HolySmokexxxx) November 2, 2026

Police said in a statement to Channel 12 that they opened an investigation into the suspected arson attack, but would not provide further details.

Kazakov said on Facebook last week that when he hung the sign on the fence of his yard, “I had no illusions — Bennett is not very popular in the Shapira neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, where I recently moved.”

He said that he hoped police would find the perpetrators: “The area is covered with cameras, and with just a little effort, the arsonists will be in custody over the weekend.”

“I want to believe that things can be better here. Help me continue to believe,” he said.