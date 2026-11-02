Eisenkot files police complaint against bereaved right-wing activist for allegedly making death threats outside his home

Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot has filed a police complaint against bereaved father and right-wing activist Yossi Cohen, alleging he issued death threats during a protest outside Eisenkot’s home, Ynet reports.

Cohen’s son, Amit Cohen, was killed at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.

Cohen and a group of roughly two dozen other right-wing activists gathered outside Eisenkot’s home in Herzliya last night, where they accused the former IDF chief of being responsible for the death of his own son in battle in Gaza in December 2023.

One protester, whom Eisenkot’s complaint identifies as Cohen, threatened the Yashar leader’s wife, Hannah, telling her: “You will not live, you will be next to your son.”