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Yashar officials said to oppose Lapid as Knesset speaker

By Stav Levaton Today, 8:34 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Senior Yashar officials are opposing Yair Lapid’s candidacy to be Knesset speaker, saying the bloc should keep its options open by considering more pivotal figures like Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot or B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett for the post, according to Channel 12.

The position appears to clash with Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman’s comments earlier today, when he endorsed the idea of replacing Likud MK Amir Ohana with Lapid as speaker.

Of the three men, Lapid has the most political experience, having retained his seat since he first entered the Knesset in 2013 as the founder of Yesh Atid.

Bennett also entered the Knesset in the same 2013 election, but stepped away from politics in 2022 after the collapse of his short-lived government, and is now returning after four years away.

Eisenkot, by contrast, has very limited political experience and was first elected to the Knesset in 2022.

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