Staff Sgt. Daniel Kasvachuk, 21: Off-duty soldier was a ‘happy soul’

Murdered at the Supernova music festival on October 7

By ToI Staff 14 February 2024, 9:57 pm Edit
Staff Sgt. Daniel Kasavchuk (IDF)

Staff Sgt. Daniel “Danny” Kasvachuk, 21, an electromechanics technician in the 214th Artillery Regiment’s elite Moran unit, was killed on October 7 while off-duty and attending the Supernova music festival.

He is survived by his parents, Inga and Dima, and his twin brother Artur as well as siblings Dmitriy, Yan and Mark. He was buried on October 13 in Ashkelon.

His friend Stan Mark wrote on Facebook thanking him “for the privilege of getting to know you, you were a loving person full of love and joy — rest in peace.” Yehuda Mizrahi wrote lamenting the loss of “our beloved neighbor, a handsome boy and salt of the earth.”

His friend Lihi Haim wrote online that his loss “is not just sadness and pain, it’s much more than that. Another angel who fell — a happy soul of light and love.”

His high school in Ashkelon described Danny as an “excellent student, smart, generous, polite and unique with a big heart, full of joy for life and beloved by his friends.”

A month after his funeral, his older brother, Dima, a dog trainer, wrote online that he was begining a new chapter, “which started with a disaster that cannot even be illustrated in words — we lost dear people in this tragedy, angels who ascended too early, among them my little brother, Staff Sgt. Daniel Kasvachuk.”

Dima wrote that he tried to volunteer in every way possible since the war began, “but it still felt like it wasn’t enough. So I decided to embark on a journey in which I hope I can immortalize the name of my little brother, who left us too soon.”

Dima said he plans to launch an all-volunteer unit of dogs trained to find missing people “to give hope to other people who are waiting for their loved ones to return home.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.

