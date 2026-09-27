Several arrested as UK declares major incident at base used by US air force

Police cite Explosives Act offenses, number of homes evacuated in nearby village of Whelford, vehicles examined; bombers flew from base to hit Iran earlier this year

By Reuters Today, 12:27 pm
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Munitions are unloaded from a cargo plane on the apron at RAF Fairford, England, March 26, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)
Munitions are unloaded from a cargo plane on the apron at RAF Fairford, England, March 26, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)

LONDON — British police said on Sunday they had arrested several men on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act, and the army was examining a number of vehicles after security was stepped up at a British air base used by US air forces in southwest England.

The British government gave authorization to the US to use RAF Fairford to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters eyewitness said armed police were blocking access to the main gate of the base. Around 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were stationed in the village of Fairford near the base.

“A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident. It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act,” Gloucestershire police said in a statement, referring to a village near the air base.

“The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles.”

A spokesperson for the US Air Force said they would not discuss specific force protection measures.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson said.

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

A US B1 Lancer bomber takes off from RAF Fairford, England, March 26, 2026. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Britain said in July its armed forces were ​ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a warning not to allow US bombers to ‌fly from Fairford.

British ministers have also briefed providers of critical infrastructure of the threat posed by Russia, with the government increasingly concerned about possible sabotage operations and cyberattacks. Russia denies mounting hybrid attacks on Western nations.

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