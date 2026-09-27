Dozens of Israelis reportedly trapped in Nepali mountain village due to avalanche

Dozens of Israelis have been trapped since last night in the Nepali mountain village of Samagaun due to extreme weather and an avalanche, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Israeli tourists say there is no electricity in the village, frequented by hikers and climbers, which sits in the Himalayas at an altitude of more than 3,500 meters (some 11,500 feet).

“Every few hours we hear a huge boom, as if the ground is totally collapsing,” one Israeli tourist told the Kan public broadcaster.

Kan reported, citing the tourists, that none have been injured thus far, but that despite efforts to organize a rescue, it is currently impossible to extract all of them due to the conditions. The avalanche was reportedly preceded by several days of heavy rain.