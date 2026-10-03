Saudi Arabia reports one wounded by shrapnel from interception of Houthi missile

Numerous US media outlets identify the copilot who attempted to carry out a terror attack aboard a flydubai flight full of Israelis as 29-year-old Omani national Hamam al-Hammani.

CNN reports that a since-deleted LinkedIn with that name shows he worked at Oman Air for a seven-year period ending in February 2025, before starting at Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and departing this January 2026. The network says the profile doesn’t mention flydubai but says a source familiar with the matter confirmed it was his account, which also says he studied at Buckinghamshire New University in England.

The report quotes a source at the university telling CNN that he studied remotely at the school for three years, graduating in 2023 with a degree in aviation management.

CNN also says that al-Hammani’s X and Instagram accounts have since been deleted, with the latter sharing two videos after the attack — one of which included footage of Israeli planes that were filmed from other cockpits, before ending with photos of former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and Jordanian triple agent Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, who carried out a deadly suicide bombing in 2009 targeting a CIA base in Afghanistan.

The other post reportedly includes an AI image of Islam’s three holiest cities of Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem, while a defiant poem is recited in the background.