British pop star Boy George to perform in Israel in November

British pop star Boy George is set to perform on November 4 at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

George is one of the few international artists to perform in Israel in recent years, amid the ongoing cultural boycott.

In a short video published on social media by concert promoters Tuesday, George announced the upcoming event, saying, “It is my honor to be invited to come, and I hope you will be there to celebrate an evening of positivity, and love, and good vibes.”

Although Boy George is not Jewish, he has become increasingly vocal when it comes to supporting Jewish communities in the wake of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel and the war it triggered in the Gaza Strip.

The singer publicly expressed support for Israel and the Jewish community earlier this year, releasing the song “We Will Dance Again” in July.

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The song borrows its title from the slogan of survivors of the Nova music festival, where Hamas terrorists killed 378 young people and kidnapped dozens during the attack. The slogan has become a symbol of resilience in the aftermath of October 7.

Pop star Boy George sends a message about his upcoming November 2026 performance in Tel Aviv (Live Nation Israel via Facebook)

In the song, Boy George rejects accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza amid the war and criticizes other artists who speak out against Israel.

The singer was slammed for the song and parted ways with the head of his record label, who refused to release it.

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On Tuesday, he tweeted a poster for the concert along with a sample soundtrack from “We Will Dance Again.”

As a guest artist with San Marino’s delegation at Eurovision 2026, George refused to join calls to boycott the competition over Israel’s participation, saying that he would not turn his back on his Jewish friends.

George rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of Culture Club, known for hits including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” He performed in Israel in 2017, hosting Dana International as a guest performer.

The tickets for the upcoming concert, ranging in price from NIS 280 ($93) to NIS 799 ($265), go on sale September 23 at noon.

JTA contributed to this report.