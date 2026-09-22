Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Reports: Two killed in drone strike in Gaza

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 7:15 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that two people were killed and three others injured in a drone strike in the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

The IDF has yet to comment.

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