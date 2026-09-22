Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Reports: Two killed in drone strike in Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that two people were killed and three others injured in a drone strike in the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.
The IDF has yet to comment.
#شاهد | المقهى الذي يتم استهـ ـدافه و بالقرب من مدرسة مسقط بحي التفاح شمال شرق مدينة غزة.#غزة #فلسطين #حي_التفاح pic.twitter.com/U0trFHXeag
— الرسالة (@net_resalah) September 22, 2026
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