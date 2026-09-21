Police officer critical, gunman fighting for life after shooting near Ontario synagogue on Yom Kippur

ORONTO — A police officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and a 29-year-old gunman was in life-threatening condition after an exchange of gunfire Sunday near a synagogue in Ontario as members of the Jewish community marked Yom Kippur, authorities said.

The gunman drove up in a truck, was stopped half a block from the synagogue, and opened fire, authorities said. The province’s Special Investigations Unit said it would make sense to believe that the synagogue was deliberately targeted, but stressed that this was speculation.

The SIU said the exchange of gunfire, with dozens of shots fired, happened near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, about 110 miles east of Toronto. Belleville police said the officer encountered the man around 7:10 p.m.

The synagogue president said the police officer had been stationed outside the building in an unmarked car.

Police have not officially said what led to the shooting or whether the synagogue or Jewish community was targeted. They asked people to avoid the area while officers investigated.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The synagogue, a Conservative congregation, posted on social media that an incident had occurred during Yom Kippur services on Sunday evening. “There were no injuries of anyone inside the building,” it said. It added that “as a result all services scheduled for Yom Kippur day are canceled.”

The synagogue’s president, Norman Weddum, told Canada’s CBC on Monday that he was ushering people into the sanctuary to begin services when he heard shots ring out.

“It was boom, boom, boom,” Weddum said. “I could say, ‘Oh, this is definitely … someone is shooting here,'” he said. “So that’s when we ran back into the auditorium of the synagogue, closed the doors behind us so as to not leave a visible target, and we hit the floor.”

Advertisement

“Literally everyone went down,” he added. “I yelled for everyone to get on to the floor and the shots continued for a few more seconds, and then it was basically over.”

The local mayor, Neil Ellis, said there were about 25 people inside the synagogue when the incident occurred.

The Special Investigations Unit, the civilian agency that investigates serious incidents involving police, said it sent investigators to the scene.

Belleville police said they would not provide further information while the investigation was underway.

I’m disgusted by the shooting that took place outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville earlier this evening as Jewish community members gathered to mark Yom Kippur. My thoughts are with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario, who have every right to… Advertisement — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 21, 2026

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the shooting took place outside the synagogue as people gathered for Yom Kippur.

“I’m disgusted by the shooting that took place outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville earlier this evening as Jewish community members gathered to mark Yom Kippur,” Ford said in a post on social media.

Ford said Jewish people “have every right to gather and worship safely and without fear” and called for those responsible to be arrested and prosecuted.

“My thoughts are also with the police officer who was shot, along with their family and loved ones,” Ford said.

York Regional Police said there was no known threat in the region but residents should expect increased patrols at places of worship.

Sunday’s shooting comes months after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned that Canada was failing its Jewish community amid a surge in antisemitism.

Carney cited shootings at Jewish schools, firebombings of synagogues and attacks on community centers and Jewish-owned businesses. His government announced millions in additional funding to help faith-based institutions pay for security infrastructure, training and personnel.

Synagogues in the Toronto area have also previously been targeted by gunfire. In March, shots damaged the entrances of synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto. No one was injured. Police later arrested three suspects in connection with those shootings.