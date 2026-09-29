Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Costa Rica’s Grynspan maintains lead in race to become next UN chief

By Reuters Today, 12:02 am
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Then-Ibero-American Secretary Rebeca Grynspan speaks in Antigua, Guatemala, November 16, 2018. (AP/Oliver de Ros)
Then-Ibero-American Secretary Rebeca Grynspan speaks in Antigua, Guatemala, November 16, 2018. (AP/Oliver de Ros)

UNITED NATIONS — An informal poll by the United Nations Security Council places former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan as the frontrunner in the contest to become the 10th UN secretary-general, sources close ‌to the process say.

Grynspan, the daughter of two Jewish refugees who fled the Second World War, has maintained a fairly consistent lead in the straw polls.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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