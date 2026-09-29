Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Costa Rica’s Grynspan maintains lead in race to become next UN chief
UNITED NATIONS — An informal poll by the United Nations Security Council places former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan as the frontrunner in the contest to become the 10th UN secretary-general, sources close to the process say.
Grynspan, the daughter of two Jewish refugees who fled the Second World War, has maintained a fairly consistent lead in the straw polls.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- PM’s office says Netanyahu updated Lapid about ‘possible attacks’ ahead of election, as Likud rails at opposition leader
- After security briefing, Lapid takes jab at Netanyahu: Security and bases ‘not the setting for election videos’
- Iran warns UAE of ‘highly dangerous consequences’ after it hosts Netanyahu
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here