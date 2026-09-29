Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

After security briefing, Lapid takes jab at Netanyahu: Security and bases ‘not the setting for election videos’

29 September 2026, 11:59 pm
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Yair Lapid speaks at an event presenting the Together party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections in Tel Aviv, September 6, 2026. (Flash90)
Yair Lapid speaks at an event presenting the Together party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections in Tel Aviv, September 6, 2026. (Flash90)

After meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a security briefing, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says “there’s no reason to put the public in a panic,” appearing to criticize the premier for claiming there was a pre-election plot to attack Israel.

Lapid says “security threats are something that must be handled professionally and responsibly. Israel’s security and IDF bases are not the setting for election videos,” in a social media post.

“In any case, the elections will be held on time, and no one has an excuse to disrupt them,” he says.

Lapid says he demanded Netanyahu convene a meeting with the two of them together with the Shin Bet head and Central Elections Committee head “to ensure everyone is updated and coordinated ahead of the election.”

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