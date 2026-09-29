Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

PM’s office says Netanyahu updated Lapid about ‘possible attacks’ ahead of election, as Likud rails at opposition leader

By Nava Freiberg Today, 12:28 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

This composite image shows Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in video statements they each released on September 29, 2026. (Screenshot via Yair Lapid's X account, Screenshot/Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)
This composite image shows Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in video statements they each released on September 29, 2026. (Screenshot via Yair Lapid's X account, Screenshot/Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the premier updated Opposition Leader Yair Lapid about warnings of “possible attacks on various fronts” ahead of the upcoming elections during their security briefing tonight, while his ruling Likud party slams Lapid for criticizing Netanyahu in a statement following the sit-down.

During the intelligence briefing, “warnings of possible attacks on various fronts in the run-up to the elections were presented in detail,” the Prime Minister’s Office says, without elaborating further.

Netanyahu’s military secretary Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno and the Military Secretariat’s intelligence officer also took part in the meeting, according to the PMO.

In a separate statement, Netanyahu’s Likud party says Lapid left the meeting at 11:39 p.m, and “just two minutes later, at record speed, he published a lengthy statement consisting entirely of a political attack on the prime minister.”

“Either he writes at the speed of light, or the statement was prepared in advance, regardless of the briefing that was presented to him,” the party charges.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.