UK official rejects claim London has broadened restrictions on Israel arms exports

Official denies report by Jewish Chronicle, after Middle East minister says more than 80 licenses have been suspended or refused over Gaza

By Lazar Berman and ToI Staff Today, 10:13 pm
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The UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan Stephen Doughty talks to the media after a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
The UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan Stephen Doughty talks to the media after a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos at the foreign ministry house in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A British government source denied on Tuesday a Jewish Chronicle report that the United Kingdom has widened restrictions on military exports to Israel.

The Chronicle’s report came after Middle East minister Stephen Doughty said earlier this month that London had suspended or refused more than 80 export licenses in relation to Gaza.

When restrictions intended to prevent British military equipment from being used in the Gaza war took effect in September 2024, they applied to about 30 licenses.

The 50 licenses rejected since then reflected new applications submitted under the existing restrictions, rather than an expansion of the original Gaza-related policy, the British official told The Times of Israel.

The denial comes after Doughty, in a debate at the House of Commons, said that Britain had “suspended or refused more than 80 export licences in relation to Gaza.”

Doughty also said Britain would now refuse applications for arms and other exports deemed to “materially contribute to the occupation,” describing that measure alongside the existing Gaza restrictions as a “double lock” on relevant exports. He said the restriction would remain in place for affected items for as long as Britain considers the occupation to persist.

British Minister for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Stephen Doughty, arrives at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

At the same time, Doughty stressed that the government “reject(s) those who make any attempt to de-legitimize Israel, or to support the so-called BDS — boycott, divestment and sanctions — movement.

“Our disagreements are with the Government of Israel and their actions, not with Israel, and certainly not with the Israeli people.”

The current restrictions date to the start of September 2024, when then-foreign secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of 30 of roughly 350 British arms export licenses to Israel. The affected licenses covered components for aerial systems including fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy speaks during the UK Ukraine: 100 Year Partnership Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Juanuary 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Speaking in the House of Commons, Lammy said then that the decision came in the wake of a review of UK arms export licenses, which found a “clear risk” that some “might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

Lammy stressed that the decision was “not a blanket ban” or an arms embargo, and British officials did not conclude that Israel itself was violating international humanitarian law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move at the time as “shameful,” arguing that it would embolden Hamas.

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