Emirati VP to visit Saudi Arabia for first face-to-face meet since Yemen rift
UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed has accepted an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s defense minister to visit the kingdom on Tuesday for the first face-to-face meeting since a rift over Yemen.
In July, top officials and ministers in both countries posted about friendship and unity on social media, signalling a rapprochement months after a public fall-out between the two countries.
“His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence, extended an invitation to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, to visit the Kingdom tomorrow, Tuesday,” the defence ministry says in a statement on X.
The UAE’s official news agency WAM says Sheikh Mansour had accepted the invitation and would travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a “brotherly visit.”
During the July detente, Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh posted a picture of bin Salman alongside Sheikh Mansour that he said was taken a few days ago.
The Saudi olive branch came as the kingdom reels from weeks of Houthi attacks on its tankers, oil facilities, airports and even its capital, with the group taking control of the Red Sea coast from Saudi-backed government forces.
Palestinian woman wounded in reported settler raid of northern West Bank village.
Palestinian media reports that Israeli settlers raided the northern West Bank village of Qaryut, during which they assaulted an elderly woman.
Footage shows the woman being placed into an ambulance on a stretcher due to a head injury.
متابعة| الطواقم الطبية تنقل مواطنة فلسطينية إلى المستشفى عقب الاعتداء عليها خلال هجوم المستوطنين على قرية قريوت جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/kRIlDn9SSC
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 29, 2026
There are no reports of arrests, which are rare in instances of settler violence, even though they take place on a near-daily basis across the West Bank.
Earlier Monday, Palestinian news sites aired several clips of what they said were Israeli settlers stealing olives from groves belonging to Palestinians, days before the start of the harvest.
Israeli settlers are stealing the olive harvest from privately owned Palestinian land in Hebron, while Israeli soldiers stand by and do nothing. pic.twitter.com/gPvX6zlreT
— Issa Amro عيسى عمرو ???????? (@Issaamro) September 28, 2026
Israeli settlers have already started stealing Palestinian olives as the olive harvest season approaches next week. pic.twitter.com/tdx0yLznvE
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 28, 2026
Settlers said to torch Palestinian homes during major overnight clash with Israeli troops
Clashes have broken out overnight between roughly 100 settler extremists and Israeli security forces who arrived at the central West Bank village of Jalud in order to enforce a High Court of Justice order requiring the removal of settlers who took over three Palestinian homes on the outskirts of the town in July, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
The IDF and Border Police are trying to secure the area so the evicted Palestinian families can return to their homes, but are still struggling to do so.
مصادر محلية: هجوم واسع للمستوطنين يستهدف بلدة جالود جنوبي نابلس من عدة جهات pic.twitter.com/iQGaSXRuz2
— إذاعة صوت الغد (@sawtelghad) September 28, 2026
Kan says two of the settler rioters have been arrested.
قرية جالود
نابلس
مستوطنون يدمرون منزل عائلة الطوباسي بعد احتلاله لعدة اسابيع pic.twitter.com/UwGX6GGzvI
— سم????ح 313 (@samah_0000) September 28, 2026
Footage published on Palestinian media shows extensive damage done to one of the homes by settlers before they left.
Another clip shows two of the Palestinian homes set on fire, allegedly by settlers during the overnight clash.
???? متابعة | مستوطنون يقدمون على إحراق منزل عائلة الطوباسي في قرية جالود جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/rZZPNg0HaP
— فلسطين أون لايـن (@F24online) September 28, 2026
Ynet says the large group of Israelis arrived in Jalud after an alert was posted in a number of WhatsApp groups for extremist settlers, calling on them to rush to the village in order to prevent security forces from escorting the evicted Palestinians back to their homes.
In July, Palestinians living in three homes on the outskirts of Jalud were violently expelled by extremist settlers who set up an illegal outpost close to the village and besieged the petitioners’ homes.
On September 6, the High Court ordered Israeli forces to ensure the return of the evicted Palestinian in a ruling that blasted the IDF, police and Defense Minister Israel Katz for failing to tackle rampant settler violence.
Authorities were supposed to have escorted the evicted Palestinians back to their homes by September 20, according to the ruling.
Trump denies report that he’s considering offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuke concessions
Trump denies a report on Axios and Channel 12 revealing that he is considering offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.
“This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!” Trump writes on Truth Social.
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