Settlers said to torch Palestinian homes during major overnight clash with Israeli troops

Clashes have broken out overnight between roughly 100 settler extremists and Israeli security forces who arrived at the central West Bank village of Jalud in order to enforce a High Court of Justice order requiring the removal of settlers who took over three Palestinian homes on the outskirts of the town in July, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The IDF and Border Police are trying to secure the area so the evicted Palestinian families can return to their homes, but are still struggling to do so.

مصادر محلية: هجوم واسع للمستوطنين يستهدف بلدة جالود جنوبي نابلس من عدة جهات pic.twitter.com/iQGaSXRuz2 — إذاعة صوت الغد (@sawtelghad) September 28, 2026

Kan says two of the settler rioters have been arrested.

قرية جالود

نابلس

مستوطنون يدمرون منزل عائلة الطوباسي بعد احتلاله لعدة اسابيع pic.twitter.com/UwGX6GGzvI — سم????ح 313 (@samah_0000) September 28, 2026

Footage published on Palestinian media shows extensive damage done to one of the homes by settlers before they left.

Another clip shows two of the Palestinian homes set on fire, allegedly by settlers during the overnight clash.

???? متابعة | مستوطنون يقدمون على إحراق منزل عائلة الطوباسي في قرية جالود جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/rZZPNg0HaP — فلسطين أون لايـن (@F24online) September 28, 2026

Ynet says the large group of Israelis arrived in Jalud after an alert was posted in a number of WhatsApp groups for extremist settlers, calling on them to rush to the village in order to prevent security forces from escorting the evicted Palestinians back to their homes.

In July, Palestinians living in three homes on the outskirts of Jalud were violently expelled by extremist settlers who set up an illegal outpost close to the village and besieged the petitioners’ homes.

On September 6, the High Court ordered Israeli forces to ensure the return of the evicted Palestinian in a ruling that blasted the IDF, police and Defense Minister Israel Katz for failing to tackle rampant settler violence.

Authorities were supposed to have escorted the evicted Palestinians back to their homes by September 20, according to the ruling.