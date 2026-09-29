Citing death threats, Democrats petition High Court for Shin Bet to guard Golan

The Democrats party filed a petition at the High Court of Justice Tuesday, asking for an interim order requiring the Shin Bet and the government to provide state security for the party’s chair, Yair Golan.

The petition cited what it described as dozens of threats against the former deputy IDF chief and left-wing leader, including social media posts wishing Golan bodily harm or death, as he continues his campaign for the October 27 election.

One such post cited by Hebrew-language media called for Golan to take “a bullet to the head.” Another called to “gouge out” his eyes, and said that he and his family deserved to be hanged.

This move came after security protection was reportedly approved this week for Yashar party chair Gadi Eisenkot.

Eisenkot, a former IDF chief, is a leading contender to become Israel’s next prime minister. Eisenkot’s staff also requested the Shin Bet to provide him with security, alleging growing threats against him, both on the street and online, as the election approaches.

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Neither Eisenkot nor Golan were automatically entitled to state-provided security details, as they are not sitting members of Knesset.

The petition filed by The Democrats pointed to the Israel Police’s assessment of the threat level against Golan as four out of six, similar to the estimation it made for Eisenkot.

The Advisory Committee for Personal Security, which operates under the Prime Minister’s Office, recommended last month that the security agency provide Eisenkot with protection until the election. The committee also discussed Golan’s request, but did not reach a decision on a recommendation.

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The Democrats have described this as unfair, arguing that most other candidates receive security while publicly campaigning, as they are elected officials.

“A candidate who cannot appear in public without risking his life is constrained in conducting his election campaign compared with candidates who do not face a similar threat,” the petition said.

They’re also pointing to the severity of the threats themselves.

“The writing is on the wall in blood, they are threatening to hang him in the town square,” the party wrote in a statement. “We will not sit idly by while the next political assassination is being planned. We demand that the High Court intervene immediately, before it is too late.”

The Democrats warned last week that it would petition the court if Golan wasn’t granted protection by September 27.

The party accused the government’s Advisory Committee for Personal Security, which must approve the request, of dragging its feet and being politically motivated.

In addition to Golan and Eisenkot, other contenders who are not automatically eligible for state security include People of Israel chair Ofer Winter. B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett, although not a sitting lawmaker, is entitled to protection as a former prime minister of Israel.