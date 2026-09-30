GOP blocks Democrat-led Senate resolution on rights violations in West Bank

US Senate Republicans narrowly defeated a Democrat-led resolution requiring the State Department to submit a report to Congress on alleged human rights violations in the West Bank, including the killing of American citizens.
The Senate voted 47 to 51 to block the resolution, with every Democrat, except Senator John Fetterman, voting in favor and every Republican, except Rand Paul, voting against.
The resolution said nine American citizens have been killed in recent years by Israeli settlers or security forces in the West Bank and orders the State Department to submit a report within 30 days providing an update on investigations into their deaths, in addition to providing details on the status of Americans and minors being held in Israeli jails.
While the resolution would not have cut aid to Israel, a failure by the administration to deliver the report could have triggered restrictions on aid.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, the measure’s lead sponsor, had argued it was “long past time” to examine human rights in the West Bank, including the deaths of Americans.
“It is our responsibility to ensure recipients of US taxpayer dollars act in line with our laws and our values,” he said in a statement, referring to Israel.
Reuters contributed to this report.
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