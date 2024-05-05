Orel Abohatzira, 25: Maccabi Haifa fan who never missed a game

Orel Abohatzira, 25, from Tirat Carmel, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

He was tending bar with Yair Ephraim and Eden Ohayon at The Cocktail Box, a customizable bar service for private events that was hired for the festival.

All three were close friends. Relatives who were in contact with them on the morning of the massacre said that they tried to help those around them get to safety before they were killed. Abohatzira specifically assisted rescue teams in treating wounded partygoers in the festival’s medical tent.

The last anyone heard from him was a message sent to his mother at 9 a.m. on October 7, saying, “Mom, we are laying here on the floor.” Soon after, he sent a parting message to his fiance, telling her he loved her.

Abohatzira was considered missing for three days before his body was found, and he was buried in the Tirat Carmel cemetery on October 10.

He is survived by his mother, Iris Ben Lulu, stepfather Itzik Ben Lulu, and siblings, Daniel, Anael, and Aviel. He is also survived by his fiance, Margarita Minsyan.

אוראלי אני אתחיל ב- בוקר טוב אוראל ! הרי לא נתת לנו להתחיל את היום בלי בוקר טוב. גם אם היה יום לחוץ ואתה מאחר בחצי שעה… Posted by Eyal Ben Dahan on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Abohatzira was born and raised in Tirat Carmel and moved to Rosh HaAyin with his mother at age 12. He served in the Jerusalem Border Police during his IDF service.

He was also a diehard fan of the Maccabi Haifa soccer team, whose logo is engraved on his headstone.

According to several news reports and family posts, Abohatzira never missed a Maccabi Haifa game, and even on the Thursday before his death, he watched his favorite team play.

Team manager Gil Ofek, goalie Roi Fox, and community relations director Dean Yudovitch attended Abohatzira’s funeral.

“Oreli, you would have wanted us to continue to be together, to live, laugh, be happy, love, and support [Maccabi Haifa],” his mother Iris wrote on Facebook.

“I promise you that, regardless of difficulty and pain, this is what will happen… We will continue to commemorate you in every way, everywhere, in every corner,” she wrote.

His boss and friend, Eyal Ben Dahan, also wrote a eulogy for him on Facebook, recalling Abohatzira’s work ethic and positive attitude.

“You never left when it was hard,” he wrote. “You stayed and stood strong.”

“I miss you Orel, and love you so much — at least as much as you love Maccabi Haifa.”

