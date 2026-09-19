IDF says Oct. 7 invader killed in Gaza; strikes across Strip reportedly leave 5 dead

Military says Mohammed Suleiman Byouk was planting bombs, rebuilding Hamas capabilities; Palestinian media report deaths, including girl, in separate strikes throughout Strip

By Emanuel Fabian and ToI Staff Today, 12:29 am
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Hamas-run civil defense workers operate on a destroyed vehicle following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city, September 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Hamas-run civil defense workers operate on a destroyed vehicle following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city, September 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

A Hamas commander who invaded Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip last week, the Israel Defense Forces announced Saturday, as Palestinian media reported several people killed in separate Israeli strikes across the enclave.

The Thursday strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammed Suleiman Byouk, a commander in Hamas’s military wing, according to the IDF.

The military said Byouk invaded Israel during Hamas’s October 7 attacks and had since been involved in planting bombs targeting Israeli troops.

Byouk had also been advancing attacks against troops and Israeli civilians and working to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in a systemic violation of the ceasefire,” the military said, adding that he was “eliminated to remove the threat.”

Separately, Palestinian media reported that at least five people, including a girl, were killed in Israeli strikes in northern and central Gaza on Saturday.

In the northern Jabalia refugee camp, a young man who was killed was identified as Basir al-Bursh, the son of Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Strip’s Hamas-run health ministry. Footage from Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital showed the elder al-Bursh mourning over his son’s body.

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Basir al-Bursh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral at a hospital in Gaza City, September 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun)

Another man was reportedly killed in Gaza City’s eastern Shejaiya neighborhood, with his body taken to the city’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Farther south, a girl was fatally wounded in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to a statement cited by Arabic media from Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah.

The man killed in Shejaiya and the girl killed in Nuseirat were not immediately identified in major news outlets.

Later Saturday, Palestinian media reported that two more people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

The IDF did not immediately comment on any of the reports regarding strikes on Saturday.

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