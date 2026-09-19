Saudi coalition says it intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Riyadh at dawn

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis says that the Iran-backed group fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh at dawn before it was intercepted and destroyed, after residents reported blasts in the Saudi capital.

“The Houthis also attempted to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu,” a coalition spokesperson writes on X, adding that the attacks “were thwarted by the Gulf monarchy’s air defenses.”