Iran says Qatar mediated talks with US, demands end to war on all fronts

Iran says it engaged with the United States through a Qatari mediator in New York and conveyed conditions including an end to the war on all fronts and a halt to what Tehran called US “acts of aggression,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei tells state news agency IRNA.

Baghaei says Iran’s conditions also included an end to the naval blockade and economic warfare, and the release of Iranian assets, IRNA reported.