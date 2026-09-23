Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

WATCH: Iran’s Pezeshkian addresses UN General Assembly

Today, 5:11 pm
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian takes the podium at the UN General Assembly. His speech comes amid his country’s ongoing war with the United States, which began in late February with US-Israeli strikes.

Israel and Iran largely stopped exchanging fire in April but US-Iranian tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program continue. The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen are also currently fighting a Saudi-led coalition.

Watch the address live here:

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