WATCH: Iran’s Pezeshkian addresses UN General Assembly
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian takes the podium at the UN General Assembly. His speech comes amid his country’s ongoing war with the United States, which began in late February with US-Israeli strikes.
Israel and Iran largely stopped exchanging fire in April but US-Iranian tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program continue. The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen are also currently fighting a Saudi-led coalition.
Watch the address live here:
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Iran threatens to paralyze airports in neighboring countries if they stop Iranian flights
- Rubio says Iran deal would involve hard work over time, Trump has military options
- Pezeshkian claims Iran won’t pursue nukes, but won’t accept limits on civilian uranium enrichment; lone US diplomat in hall walks out
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