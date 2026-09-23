Far-left bid to govern Berlin complicated by antisemitism row

Pressure is mounting from potential coalition partners of Germany’s far-left Die Linke party, which won last week’s elections to Berlin’s city assembly, over allegations that the party tolerates antisemitism.

Die Linke has previously faced such accusations and on Sunday, a fresh controversy erupted over the presence of two controversial figures at the party’s victory celebrations.

One of its MPs, Ferat Kocak, was pictured with Ibrahim Ibrahim, described by German media as a supporter of armed Palestinian groups.

Also spotted was Issa Remmo, the head of the “Remmo clan,” an extended family often accused of a web of ties to organized crime and linked to a spectacular jewelry heist.

Die Linke has said the celebration was a public event and that the two were asked to leave once they were seen.

The party’s lead candidate Elif Eralp has reiterated her opposition to antisemitism and said that “celebrating violence and terrorism is absolutely unacceptable.”

Nevertheless, Die Linke faces a chorus of criticism, including from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, whose support they will need to form a state government in Berlin.

Die Linke must “not allow a millimeter of space for antisemitism, nor for criminal clans,” the SPD’s leadership says in a statement.

Green MP Andreas Audretsch says Die Linke’s explanations are unconvincing.

“Issa Remmo is a central figure in organized crime. You don’t just bump into him at events,” he says.

Die Linke MP Kocak was also revealed to have been in touch with Issa Remmo’s son Firas and has announced he will “take a step back” from public events.

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Veteran Die Linke MP Gregor Gysi said in a parliamentary debate that “obviously… Kocak made a mistake; we are investigating that.”

But he also accused the party’s opponents of “instrumentalizing antisemitism and using it to stir up hatred against the left.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.