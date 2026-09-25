Man in his 30s wounded in suspected stabbing in Netivot; not terror-related

Police say they’ve opened an investigation after a man in his 30s was wounded in a suspected stabbing in the southern Israeli city of Netivot.

“It is suspected that the background to this incident is criminal,” police say in a statement.

The Ynet news site describes the run-up to the incident as a “clash at a kiosk” on the city’s Hagefen Street.

The man has been transferred for medical care and his condition is considered serious, police say.