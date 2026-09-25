Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Man in his 30s wounded in suspected stabbing in Netivot; not terror-related
Police say they’ve opened an investigation after a man in his 30s was wounded in a suspected stabbing in the southern Israeli city of Netivot.
“It is suspected that the background to this incident is criminal,” police say in a statement.
The Ynet news site describes the run-up to the incident as a “clash at a kiosk” on the city’s Hagefen Street.
The man has been transferred for medical care and his condition is considered serious, police say.
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