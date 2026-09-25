US TV networks will resume covering Trump events amid White House access row

WASHINGTON — US television networks will resume their coverage of President Donald Trump’s events, a CNN reporter says, amid an ongoing court fight after the administration blocked it from the White House along with MS NOW and Politico.

CNN says it would be at the National Archives today when Trump is set to tour the complex housing America’s founding documents, including the US Constitution, with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the First Amendment case winds through the US courts.

“There will be pool coverage,” CNN reporter Kristen Holmes says on air, speaking from White House grounds where the network’s access was reinstated a day earlier.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.