Egypt’s intel chief warned Netanyahu of attack days before Oct. 7, after 2 previous warnings — report

Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just days before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught to deliver an additional warning and signs of an imminent attack from Gaza after two previous Egyptian warnings were ignored, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The report, the latest in a series of recent Israeli and international reports about signs the premier and security authorities missed ahead of the mass invasion, says Egyptian officials first warned Israel in June 2023 about the general volatility of the situation with Gaza, advising the Jewish state to resume negotiations with the Palestinian terror group for a hostage-prisoner deal.

In September, Kamel flew to Israel and warned that “the situation in Gaza was dire and could blow up in everyone’s faces,” the report says, citing unnamed officials in an unidentified Arab government.

But Israeli officials dismissed the warnings, telling Kamel the situation was under control, prompting the October call to Netanyahu’s office, the report says, adding that “the Egyptians continued to warn Israel up until 48 hours before the attack.”

Netanyahu has previously denied ever speaking to Kamel in the months before the attack.

The report also repeats recent allegations that Emirati leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Netanyahu in September 2023 to warn him about indications of an impending Hamas attack.

None of the warnings contained specifics regarding the timing or magnitude of the planned assault, the report notes — in line with previous reports on the matter.

Netanyahu’s office and the foreign ministries of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates decline Wall Street Journal requests for comment.