Irish player said refusing to take part in Israel soccer game, with squad in turmoil

Ireland’s back-up goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has indicated that he was not prepared to take part in the soccer match against Israel, the Irish Independent reported on Saturday, amid signs that the team was in turmoil a day before the game and the prospect that other players could follow.

The Ireland team’s press conference was delayed on Saturday, the day before the first of its Nations League games against Israel, as pressure to boycott the matches grew.

Journalists in Debrecen, Hungary — where Israel’s “home” game is to be played Sunday — were left waiting Saturday after being told the press conference was being pushed back until after training. That was 15 minutes before it was supposed to begin.

Training was also delayed, however, with Irish broadcaster RTÉ reporting the players were still in their hotel when it was supposed to begin.

The team has been coming under increasing pressure in Ireland, where affinity with Palestinians is strong, to boycott the two games — the first on Sunday and the second, Ireland’s “home” game, in Backa Topola, Serbia on October 4.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Ireland midfielder Jason Knight said after Thursday’s 1-0 loss in Kosovo that the players were in a difficult situation and that he didn’t think the matches should be going ahead.

Developments with Ireland: My understanding is that Gavin Bazunu has indicated that he doesn't want to play in the game – a view expressed in meeting last night. And there are other players now deliberating over coming with him. Training delayed. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) September 26, 2026

Advertisement

“I don’t think the game should be going ahead but it is going ahead,” Knight told reporters.

“We’ll have a deeper talk about it and what that means.

“I’m quite experienced. None of us have gone through this scenario before but I’d like to think I’m experienced, thick-skinned and I can get through most things and that is what I will try and do.”

“I’ll try and focus on the football as much as I can,” added Knight, who plays for Championship club Bristol City.

“It’s a bigger spotlight obviously and not focused on the football itself.

Advertisement

“It’s very, very unusual and none of us have come into this scenario before so we’re learning on the fly as well.”

The Irish Sport for Palestine Group said on Monday that more than 160 Irish sportspeople have signed an open letter asking the Irish national team to boycott their upcoming fixtures against Israel.

Earlier this month, Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said “we’re not playing with genocide, we’re playing against genocide. We’re playing against Israel, we’re not playing with Israel” — drawing a furious reaction from the Israeli soccer federation, which accused the Icelandic coach of “stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy.”

Israel has repeatedly and vehemently rejected allegations of genocide, saying its actions in Gaza adhere to international law as it battles a terror group deeply embedded within the civilian population.

The war began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught against Israel, in which terrorists killed 1,200 and took 251 hostages amid widely documented atrocities and targeting of civilians.

Ireland has been one of the most strident critics of Israel amid the war in Gaza. Israel has accused Ireland of antisemitism and shuttered its embassy in Dublin.

Dublin formally recognized a Palestinian state in 2024 alongside Spain and Norway, and has repeatedly criticized Israel over the Gaza conflict.

No tickets for the game will be made available to Irish supporters after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) declined its allocation.

The Football Association of Ireland had resisted calls to boycott the matches, arguing the team could be hit by punishing sanctions from UEFA. Ireland will co-host the 2028 European Championship with England, Wales and Scotland. Israel has not yet qualified to play in that tournament.