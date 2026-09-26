IDF bombs Hezbollah arms cache to ‘remove threat’ to troops in southern Lebanon

The IDF says it struck a Hezbollah weapons cache in southern Lebanon earlier today to “remove a threat” to Israeli troops.

The site in the Sejoud area was used by Hezbollah to store various weapons for targeting IDF soldiers operating in the southern Lebanon security zone, the army says.

“Any use of force from Lebanese territory in order to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers will be met with a decisive response,” the IDF says, adding that it “remains committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon.”