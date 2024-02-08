Eden Gez, 31: Partygoer with a twin sister and an ‘endless smile’

Eden Gez, 31, from Ashkelon, was murdered by Hamas terrorists while trying to flee the Supernova music festival on October 7.

She attended the rave with her friend Stav Geta. They fled for their car and tried to head home after the rockets began flying, and were murdered on the side of the road by Hamas terrorists lying in wait. The friends filmed a short video of themselves in the car trying to leave the festival, minutes before they were slain, shocked by the amount of rocket fire.

Their bodies were recovered several days later, and Eden was buried on October 10 in Ashkelon.

She is survived by her parents, Aliza and Robert, her siblings Dekel, Roni and Simcha and her twin sister, Adi.

Eden’s first cousin, IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Shachaf Nesani, was also killed on October 7 on her army base.

Her mother, Aliza Gez, wrote on Facebook that even months after Eden’s death, she cannot come to terms with it: “I miss my mornings and nights with you — Friday mornings, good music, good spirits, ‘Mom, what should I bring,’ your comings and goings from the house — Eden, my life ended when you left,” she wrote.

“Day is not day, night is tears, the world is crying for you,” she added. “I lost all of my joy for life, I don’t know how to go on, because I have no strength. Eden send me strength, the whole family feels your loss, every minute, every second — the joy you gave to everyone has been erased.”

Her brother, Dekel Gez, wrote on social media that he could not bring himself to speak at her funeral: “I never imagined I would speak about you in the past tense, and to say kaddish for my little sister.”

Dekel wrote, “I will miss the phone calls, the advice, the fights that after a few minutes turned to hugs and kisses, and mostly the meetings and the holidays. I knew that you were a special person, full of generosity, and after the shiva [seven-day mourning period] I understood you are so much more than that.”

“Thank you for what you were for me, and for us, thank you for being the aunt figure to all the nephews, and I promise you that we will continue to be united and solidified as we were,” he continued. “We were five siblings and we will always remain five siblings. I love you my dear sister with the endless smile.”

Eden’s twin sister, Adi Sabag, told Channel 12 news that she was born 24 seconds before Eden, “and she would always say that she was the youngest.”

On that Saturday morning, Adi said, she felt an unusual sense of overwhelming fear when the rocket sirens began in Ashkelon, “and maybe I was afraid because she was afraid? Because I don’t get afraid of sirens.”

Adi said they had a unique bond, “she would look at me and she would know how I felt, what nobody else felt, nobody else knew. We experienced everything together. Everything.”

“It’s hard for me to think about the rest of my life without her, that she won’t experience it with me anymore,” she added. “That I won’t feel her anymore, that I won’t see her anymore.”

