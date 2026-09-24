Katz decries Erdogan’s ‘antisemitic’ UN speech, calls him a ‘sultan on paper’

Defense Minister Israel Katz slams what he calls Turkish President Erdogan’s “antisemitic and inciting” speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week.

Katz refers to Erdogan’s claim that Israel was responsible for “the most inhumane and shameful concentration camp of our time,” in Gaza.

“The man who embraces and funds the Hamas murderers and rapists accuses Israel of acting in its own defense against a terrorist organization,” Katz writes on X.

“Erdogan knows how to speak and fantasize about the establishment of the Ottoman Empire, but when he needs to act he is just a sultan on paper,” Katz says.