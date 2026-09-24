Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Erdogan says he’s ‘confident’ Turkey will get US F-35 jets

By AFP Today, 6:39 pm
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President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP)
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses confidence that Ankara will regain access to the US F-35 fighter jet program, saying he expects “concrete” steps from Washington to that end.

US President Donald Trump “expressed a positive willingness regarding Turkey’s return to the F-35 program,” he tells reporters on the plane back from the UN General Assembly in New York.

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