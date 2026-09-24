Erdogan says he’s ‘confident’ Turkey will get US F-35 jets
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses confidence that Ankara will regain access to the US F-35 fighter jet program, saying he expects “concrete” steps from Washington to that end.
US President Donald Trump “expressed a positive willingness regarding Turkey’s return to the F-35 program,” he tells reporters on the plane back from the UN General Assembly in New York.
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