Nir Popov, 25: Sneakerhead, soccer fan and candle maker

Nir Nikita Popov, 25, from Ashdod, was murdered by Hamas terrorists on his way to work on October 7.

Popov worked as a security guard to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, and was on his way to the minister’s home in Zimrat, near Netivot, when he was killed.

He is survived by his parents, Alla and Alexei, his younger siblings Artem and Maya, and his girlfriend Ravit Titan. He was buried on October 9 in Ashdod.

In a statement, Karhi expressed condolences to his family, and described Popov as “dedicated and professional.”

Popov, who was also studying software coding, was remembered as a huge fan of the Tottenham Spurs soccer team, who had plans to fly to a game a few months after his death and propose to his girlfriend there.

“He was an angel, always loved to help,” his mother, Alla, told a local Ashdod news site. “An incredible kid who grew up to be a fighter in Givati. These days he was studying and working, and he had been dating his girlfriend for seven years. They just started life.”

A nonprofit which helps IDF combat veterans train for jobs in hi-tech noted that Popov was “an intelligent and motivated guy with a bright future ahead of him and a strong desire to integrate into the hi-tech industry.”

On top of his work and his studies, he and Ravit also sold scented candles in the shape of sneakers under their brand “just relax candles,” which she shut down after his death. She noted that they started the company during COVID out of boredom and their shared love for the world of sneakers.

“He really was the best person in the world and we shared a huge love and perfect relationship,” she wrote.

She told a memorial page that Popov “was the love of my life, my first love, the person I wanted to father my children because he was the best role model for kids there could be.”

“For seven years, Nir and I were inseperable, our regular spot was the Ashkelon beach, we loved to travel the world, to go to the movies, soccer games, shows, but we most loved staying at home together and just being with each other,” she added. “From the moment we met we knew we’d stay together forever, and on my most recent birthday, January 5, he planned to propose to me in London, his favorite city — but he never got the chance.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.