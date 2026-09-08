Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Presenting Likud slate in Jerusalem, Netanyahu says his next government will defeat Iranian regime

By ToI Staff and Ariela Karmel Today, 8:18 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents the new members joining the Likud party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Jerusalem, from left to right: Amir Avivi, David Peter, Talik Gvili, Netanyahu, Jacob Bardugo, Elisha Madan, ; Bottom row, left to right: Eli Goldschmidt, Itzik Bunzel. September 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents the new members joining the Likud party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Jerusalem, from left to right: Amir Avivi, David Peter, Talik Gvili, Netanyahu, Jacob Bardugo, Elisha Madan, ; Bottom row, left to right: Eli Goldschmidt, Itzik Bunzel. September 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduces his six handpicked candidates for the Likud Knesset slate at an event at the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem, hours before the deadline to submit the list to the Central Election Committee.

The prime minister’s speech at the event follows familiar themes, as he warns his supporters that their choice come October 27 is between “a strong national government or a narrow leftist government with the Arab parties.”

“We changed the face of the Middle East,” Netanyahu says of his government’s achievements. “We crushed the Iranian axis. There is another task to complete — to defeat the Iranian regime.”

“It will fall,” he vows. “Who will do it? We, who fought, or [Gadi] Eisenkot who asked to surrender and leave Gaza”

The newcomer candidates introduced by Netanyahu at the event, all of them announced earlier today, are Channel 14 pundit Jacob Bordugo; a lawyer who has represented the premier and government on several occasions David Peter; former Labor MK Eli Goldschmidt; reservist Elisha Madan; and bereaved relatives Talik Gvili and Itzik Bonzel.

An additional candidate, retired brig. gen. Amir Avivi was also announced by Netanyahu earlier today but is not named in the premier’s speech.

Hebrew media reports that Avivi has chosen to give up the reserved spot offered to him in order to allow sitting Likud MK Avichay Buaron to retain a place on the list.

Likud has not officially announced the change.

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