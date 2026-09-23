Rubio says Iran deal would involve hard work over time, Trump has military options
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that a deal with Iran would involve hard work over a period of time, telling reporters that US President Donald Trump also has military options.
Asked about a military campaign by the Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition, Rubio says the United States will live up to its commitments in its defense agreement with Saudi Arabia.
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