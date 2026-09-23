Netanyahu visits family of Neria Leiter, injured in West Bank attack, in Jerusalem hospital
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Before taking off to address the UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the family of Neria Leiter at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is being treated, Netanyahu’s office says.
Leiter, an IDF reservist who is the son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank earlier today.
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