Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Netanyahu visits family of Neria Leiter, injured in West Bank attack, in Jerusalem hospital

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:49 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Before taking off to address the UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the family of Neria Leiter at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is being treated, Netanyahu’s office says.

Leiter, an IDF reservist who is the son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank earlier today.

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