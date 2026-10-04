Flydubai terrorist reportedly intended to slam plane into Tel Aviv skyscraper

The copilot who attempted to carry out a terror attack on a flydubai flight on Wednesday intended to fly the aircraft full of Israelis into a skyscraper in Tel Aviv, in a manner reminiscent of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York, an Italian newspaper reported on Sunday.

Hamam al-Hammami intended to quietly kill the pilot of the plane, then fly unnoticed to Tel Aviv, where he would crash into a skyscraper, without giving any time for negotiations or for fighter jets to intervene, Corriere della Sera reported, citing Israeli intelligence.

But Captain Smit Machchhar, after he was attacked, and covered in blood, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers to charge inside to overpower the copilot, tie him up, and stabilize the plane, while other pilots who were on board brought the plane to an emergency landing in Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to Corriere della Sera, which created a timeline of the events, al-Hammami requested to pray at 9:15 a.m. and then attacked the pilot with the aircraft’s crash axe, setting off the struggle, as Machchhar worked to unlock the door from the inside.

At around 9:20 a.m., Tali Manes accompanied her 5-year-old daughter to the bathroom, where she began hearing the argument inside the cockpit. She alerted the off-duty pilot sitting in business class. The off-duty pilot turned the outside handle as Machchhar managed to unlock the door, opening it and revealing al-Hammami beating the pilot, the report said.

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“He’s killing the pilot,” Manes reportedly screamed.

Al-Hammami, realizing his original plan would no longer work, began at 9:21 a.m. to put the plane in a nose dive to crash it into the desert, and tried to destroy the controls to prevent anyone else from stabilizing the plane, the report said.

But several Israeli passengers stormed the cockpit, subduing the terrorist and stabilizing the plane. Initially, off-duty pilots who stepped in to fly the aircraft called the 7700 code, a generic emergency alert, at 9:31 a.m., the report said.

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By 9:35 a.m., al-Hammami was subdued, and by 9:38 a.m., the new pilots switched the code to the more accurate 7500 code, relating to unauthorized access to a cockpit, Corriere della Sera reported.

Saudi air control directed the pilots to conduct an emergency landing in Tabuk, and the aircraft touched down at 10:57 a.m.

Israeli passengers were flown home on a special repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia — which has no diplomatic ties with Israel — while Machchhar and the attacking copilot were returned to the UAE, Machchhar for medical treatment and the attacker for interrogation.

Separately, the Ynet news site quoted a senior Emirati source as saying al-Hammami is expected to face the death penalty.

The report said Abu Dhabi wants to impose the harshest possible penalty.

It also said Israeli intelligence officials were in the United Arab Emirates to take part in the investigation of Hammami, who is Omani. Reuters reported on Friday that Israeli investigators are expected to question him.