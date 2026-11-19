Saudi defense minister discusses cooperation with US CENTCOM chief in Riyadh
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and the US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper discussed defense cooperation and ways to achieve security, stability and peace in the region during a meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi state news agency SPA reports.
Saudi Arabia, a long-standing US security partner, has faced escalating tensions with the Iran-aligned Houthis since July, when the wider conflict in the Middle East spilled over into Yemen, prompting Riyadh to seek defensive and offensive support from a range of allies.
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