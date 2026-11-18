Incoming US House Democrats from the far-left, anti-Zionist Democratic Socialists of America say they broke with most of the party and rejected Hakeem Jeffries as House speaker due to Gaza and other issues.

Jeffries won 251 votes, with 11 cast against him, to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives in a closed-door ballot earlier today. Both returning Democrats and incoming lawmakers joined the vote.

A group of incoming far-left lawmakers say they rejected Jeffries in a joint statement signed by Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Donovan McKinney of Michigan, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania and Claire Valdez of New York.

All except Hamawy and Haynes appear to be members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate,” says the joint statement.

“We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations. While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding,” the statement says.

“As such, our vote in caucus today was no.”