NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order on Wednesday meant to make city-served meals more “religiously inclusive” by meeting kosher and halal requirements, drawing rare praise from leading Jewish groups.

New York City agencies serve more than 220 meals and snacks each year to groups including students, hospital patients, the elderly and homeless shelter residents.

The order will require the city’s Office of Food Policy to develop new guidance within the next year that will establish best practices for meeting religious dietary restrictions and provide “greater clarity about available meal options,” City Hall said in a statement.

The best practices will cover gaps such as halal and kosher certification and labeling of the meals and their ingredients.

“The meals New York government serves should reflect the people who call this city home. No New Yorker should have to turn down a nutritious meal because it violates their religious practice,” Mamdani said.

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Some meals that accord with religious dietary needs are already available upon request, but the new guidance will establish a “more consistent approach” to making meals accessible to religious groups, the statement said.

Jewish groups that are often at odds with Mamdani praised the initiative.

“Access to food that meets religious dietary needs is critical for many New Yorkers who rely on city programs and services. We thank City Hall for taking this step,” said Daniel Rosenthal of the UJA-Federation of New York.

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“All New Yorkers deserve equal access to services,” said Rabbi Yeruchim Silber of Agudath Israel of America. “We appreciate the administration’s plan to provide kosher food at city administered meals.”

The new food guidance, which city agencies will be required to implement, will be issued at this time next year, City Hall said.