An Israeli military investigation on Tuesday into overnight violence outside the West Bank city of Jericho found that the Palestinian woman who was shot dead was likely hit by gunfire from Israeli settlers aimed at stone-throwers.

According to the IDF’s probe, late Monday the military received reports of an attack on Israeli civilians on the outskirts of Jericho, in Area A of the West Bank, which Israelis are normally prohibited from entering by law, close to where settlers purchased homes in Area C about two weeks ago.

The military said its investigation found that “during a violent confrontation,” several Palestinians rammed their vehicle into an Israeli car and attacked the passengers with clubs, hoes and stones.

“The possibility that the terrorists had planned an ambush is being examined,” the army said.

The Israel Defense Forces said that later, additional Palestinians arrived at the scene and threw stones at the Israelis, while additional Israelis also arrived at the area simultaneously.

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“While stones were being thrown, several Israeli civilians fired toward the area from which the stones were being hurled,” the military said, adding that its investigation found that 62-year-old Palestinian Fada Fheidat, who was shot dead, “was apparently hit by gunfire from an Israeli civilian aimed at the source of the stone-throwing.”

The IDF said the circumstances of her death were still being investigated.

The IDF said it continues to probe the incident, while the Israel Police has launched a formal investigation into the matter.

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Two Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out the car-ramming and assault on the Israelis have been detained. No Israelis have so far been arrested.

Palestinian of the neighborhood where the violence occurred have disputed the Israeli accounts, saying the incident began when settlers entered the area to harass local Palestinians and that the Israelis were only wounded after Fheidat was fatally shot.

“We told the settlers, ‘We don’t want trouble. Leave.’ Palestinian youths threw stones at them. The settlers kept shooting for 15 minutes. There was heavy gunfire. It was like a war,” Ahmed Fheidat, Fada Fheidat’s brother-in-law, told The Times of Israel.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 10 Palestinians were also injured amid the violence. Fheidat said he himself sustained a minor gunshot wound to the leg, received treatment at a hospital and was discharged shortly afterward.

Israeli medics said that three Israelis were lightly injured, two of whom were hospitalized.

According to Fheidat, the car-ramming reported by the IDF occurred only after his sister-in-law had been shot, when her son arrived at the house after hearing that his mother had been killed. For reasons that remain unclear, the son collided with the settlers’ car, which was parked outside the family home at the time. Fheidat said the settlers were standing outside the vehicle, not sitting inside it.

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The incident took place some 400 meters from the area where settlers purchased homes. Unlike Area C where the settlers now live, which is under full Israeli civil and security control according to the Oslo Accords, the street where the incident occurred is in Area A, which is under Palestinian Authority civil and security control.

According to reports, the homes purchased by the settlers are located on Israeli state land, and the Palestinians who built them did so illegally. The settlers claimed to have purchased the homes with the cooperation of the Binyamin Regional Council, a state-funded settlement municipal authority.

The Binyamin Regional Council also claimed the buildings are on state land. But it is unclear how the council would have been able to purchase the land if it had not been privately owned by Palestinians.

The settlers’ entry has forced the IDF to divert troops to protect them.