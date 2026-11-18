Bahrain says air defenses intercepted ‘treacherous’ Iranian attacks
Bahrain’s military says that its air defenses intercepted Iranian attacks, a day after Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it struck a base in the Gulf nation.
“The General Command affirmed that… the Bahrain Defence Force’s air defense systems intercepted a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks,” the Bahrain News Agency says, without offering further details.
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