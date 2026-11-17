JTA — A physician at one of the busiest hospitals in Sydney, Australia, left a prominent position amid accusations of antisemitism and bullying of Jewish colleagues.

Jennifer Martinez, head of sexual assault services at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital since February 2025, reportedly departed from her role earlier this month even though she was less than halfway through a five-year minimum term.

New South Wales Health began investigating Martinez in August 2025, after a complaint was filed with NSW Health Minister Ryan Park that June alleging “antisemitic bias” and “bullying behavior” on social media, as first reported by Sky News Australia, now rebranded as News24 Australia.

The complaint, lodged by the Australian Zionist Healthcare Alliance, expressed concern about at least 16 incidents, primarily on Instagram but also on other social media networks.

The writers accused her of “targeted online harassment of Jewish and pro-Israel healthcare workers,” as well as of mocking Jewish trauma and using antisemitic slurs, such as “Zio doctors” or “Zio doc flops.”

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One post included in the complaint celebrates “when Zio Doctors got butthurt for [tears of joy emoji] emojiing their hysterical accusations & defamatory comments” and features the hashtags “#demons #gronk #gronkisnotajewishsluryougronk,” using an Australian derogatory slang word for a brutish moron. She also appeared to mock 600 Australian Jewish creatives whose private WhatsApp conversations about antisemitism and anti-Zionism had been leaked and whose names were published, leading to harassment.

Anti-Israel activist Dr Jennifer Martinez abruptly leaves her role heading one of Sydney’s busiest sexual assault services after our @News24Aust exposé of allegations of antisemitic abuse and a 15-month @NSWHealth investigation. Exclusive https://t.co/2HLuOywCpQ pic.twitter.com/0ncUxUN2pu Advertisement — Caroline Marcus (@carolinemarcus) November 11, 2026

Martinez also publicly identified herself as the individual behind her social media handle, thereby posing “a serious risk to public trust in the medical profession,” according to the complaint, shared with JTA on Monday.

About 15 months after the NSW Health investigation began, News24 reported last week that the process had concluded and that Martinez had “quietly left her position” at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. The News24 report said Martinez did not reply to requests for comment.

Sharon Stoliar, who co-founded the Australian Zionist Healthcare Alliance and filed the complaint, told JTA on Monday that she viewed Martinez’s reported departure as “too little too late, but also a victory in combating antisemitism.”

“She should not have even been given this position in the first place as she had already been quite openly posting some horrific antisemitic content online well before this appointment,” Stoliar said.

“There was either a significant failure of processes by not screening her adequately before appointment, or they did screen her and did not seem to care about her online bullying, discrimination and antisemitism,” she added.

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The Sydney Local Health District, which oversees the hospital, did not reply to JTA’s request for comment. However, a district spokesperson told News24 that the department “supports a safe and healthy workplace to enable our staff to provide the highest quality of care,” but would not confirm whether Martinez had been terminated.

???????? Australia: Doctor heading Sydney sexual assault service quits after antisemitism probe Dr Jennifer Martinez abruptly leaves her senior role heading one of Sydney’s busiest sexual assault services midway through a five-year term, following a 15-month NSW Health investigation… https://t.co/3jZgrWpEEA pic.twitter.com/8kqjhzJ9ML — George Free (@RealGeorgeFree) November 12, 2026

Stoliar shared with JTA a letter she received from Rebecca Tyson, general manager of the hospital, on November 3. The letter informed her “that the formal investigation has been completed” and “that the conclusions reached were reasonable.”

“As you will appreciate, the outcome of the matter is confidential,” Tyson wrote, adding that “the appropriate action has been taken.”

An email sent by JTA to Martinez’s official NSW Health address bounced back, saying that she is “unavailable and will not be monitoring this inbox.”

Martinez is listed as medical director for an Australian corporate medical and health services firm called TOTIUM, but she only appears on an older “team backup” page rather than on the current staff page. TOTIUM executives did not respond to JTA’s request for confirmation that Martinez works there.

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Her Instagram account still exists but lacks any posts or followers. Her most recent social media post that is still viewable is a video on X from November 2023, in which Australian doctors call for a ceasefire in Gaza and “unimpeded humanitarian aid.”

But Stoliar’s complaint, as well as additional information she supplied to investigators at a later date, included numerous screenshots of former posts, many of which have also been shared on local broadcast networks.

Stoliar said she submitted the complaint fairly soon after Martinez’s appointment, but she felt that “it took far too long to see an outcome.” In the aftermath of the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, Stoliar said she has witnessed the emergence of an environment in which regulators “have let antisemitism fester with no consequences.”

“This has emboldened healthcare professionals into thinking they can continue to openly share antisemitic content and discriminate Jewish colleagues,” she added.

The New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, the official elected body and umbrella organization for the New South Wales Jewish community, did not reply to JTA’s request for comment.

A few months after Stoliar lodged the initial complaint, Martinez spoke at an October 2025 rally in Sydney, where she characterized herself as the victim.

“Doctors and healthcare workers here in Australia are being doxxed, stalked and are having our jobs threatened. I am one of them,” Martinez said at the rally.

She made these comments after speaking on behalf of Australians who had joined a Gaza-bound flotilla that was intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces.

“They want us to be silent, to be afraid, to disappear. But we will not,” Martinez said. “Our duty is to care for life and defend human rights.”

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Stoliar expressed hope on Monday that Martinez’s dismissal from her position “taught her a valuable lesson,” noting that “healthcare professionals are supposed to leave their biases at the door.”