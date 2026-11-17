Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Trump says US takes any possible Iran threat to Washington ‘very seriously’
US President Donald Trump says that US authorities take “very seriously” any possible threat to Washington, after reports of Iran preparing a so-called dirty bomb plot.
“They will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before,” Trump says, referring to Iran. “We take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy.”
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