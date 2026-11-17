Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Tehran denies report of a potential Iranian plan to detonate dirty bomb in Washington
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson denies a CNN report that said it planned to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, saying the allegations were “baseless,” in a post on X.
CNN cited sources as saying that US intelligence indicates that Tehran is developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, DC.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Democrats, B’Yachad to chair committees on PM term limits, repealing laws relating to PM incapacitation, media and police
- At Knesset panel meeting, reservist accuses Liberman of advancing same Haredi draft ‘evasion law’ he once opposed
- Likud to nominate Ofir Katz for Knesset speaker, challenging Yashar’s majority-backed Kahana
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