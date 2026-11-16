Ted Cruz rejects Vance’s call that US-Israel ties to blame for GOP election loss

New York Jewish Week via JTA — US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said that he “certainly” disagrees with US Vice President JD Vance’s postelection assessment that the US-Israel relationship was partly to blame for Republicans’ massive midterm election losses that cost them control of the US Congress.

The comment came during the Jewish Leadership Conference in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, hosted by the politically conservative Tikvah Fund. Jonathan Silver, Tikvah’s senior vice president, asked Cruz, a staunch Israel supporter, about what Silver called Vance’s efforts in “cultivating” an isolationist, anti-Israel wing of the party that Cruz has “so heroically criticized.”

“Look, you’ll have to ask JD his own reasons,” Cruz said, highlighting his disagreement with the US vice president, who is seen as a favorite to succeed US President Donald Trump as the GOP nominee in 2028. “Anyone who looks at this election and sees a mandate to abandon Israel is seeing something I certainly don’t see, and I certainly don’t agree,” Cruz said.

In a November 4 post on X after Republicans lost control of both chambers of the US Congress, Vance cited a pollster who said defecting GOP voters wanted the US to change its relationship with Israel.

Cruz did not speak further about Vance, but he raised the alarm, as he has been doing for more than a year, about antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on both the left and the right. He pointed specifically to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Democratic US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, as well as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on the right.

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Those right-wing figures, he said, are “gaining real purchase.” He estimated that one-third of young people on the right are receptive to their message, and warned that “we could wake up in five years and find ourselves in a country where both major political parties are unequivocally anti-Israel and unapologetically antisemitic.”

Cruz also touted the work of The Front Line, a group aligned with him. Its spending arm, The Front Line Action, paid for ads attacking Republican candidates James Fishback and Dan Bilzerian with the goal of making it “unacceptable [and] radioactive to be an antisemite in the Republican Party.”